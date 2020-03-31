Taiwan Shares Tipped To Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 100 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 9,710-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 78.63 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 9,708.06 after trading between 9,630.30 and 9,789.81.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.40 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.70 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.92 percent, First Financial collected 0.26 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.62 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.43 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.15 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.14 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.19 percent, Catcher Technology accelerated 2.09 percent, MediaTek sank 2.67 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.77 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.89 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

