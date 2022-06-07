Taiwan Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 250 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,510-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support expected from the oil and technology sectors. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index lost 93.08 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 16,512.88 after trading between 16,465.87 and 16,593.75.

Among the actives, Mega Financial dipped 0.26 percent, while CTBC Financial skidded 1.12 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.94 percent, First Financial collected 0.38 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.84 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.93 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.58 percent, Hon Hai Precision declined 1.73 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.21 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.66 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 2.51 percent, Formosa Plastic slumped 1.38 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was down 0.35 percent, China Steel perked 0.29 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.48 percent and Catcher Technology and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a lower open on Tuesday, picking up steam as the session progressed to end firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 264.36 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 33,180.14, while the NASDAQ spiked 113.86 points or 0.94 percent to end at 12,175.23 and the S&P 500 gained 39.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,160.68.

Worries about slowing growth, a weak margin guidance from Target, and a sell-off in the technology space contributed to Wall Street's weakness in early trades. However, top technology stocks soon recovered and the broad market too started climbing higher as well.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April, to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as prospects of increased demand from China and supply concerns outweighed concerns about growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.91 or 0.8 percent at $119.41 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 19.75 percent on year, down from 26.7 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.0 percent, easing from 18.8 percent in the previous month., The trade surplus is pegged at $4.6 billion, down from $4.91 billion a month earlier.

