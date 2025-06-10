Taiwan Shares Tipped To Open In The Green On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, accelerating more than 580 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 22,240-point plateau and it has a positive lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hopeful on continuing trade talks between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and plastics companies, while the financial sector came in mixed.

For the day, the index surged 451.85 points or 2.07 percent to finish at 22,242.14 after trading between 21,921.24 and 22,294.86.

Among the actives, Mega Financial eased 0.12 percent, while CTBC Financial dipped 0.16 percent, First Financial collected 0.72 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.90 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 3.98 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation strengthened 1.64 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.65 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.21 percent, MediaTek rallied 3.89 percent, Delta Electronics climbed 1.13 percent, Novatek Microelectronics jumped 1.81 percent, Formosa Plastics improved 1.27 percent, Nan Ya Plastics advanced 1.36 percent, Asia Cement gained 1.42 percent and Cathay Financial and Catcher Technology were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed but generally tracked higher throughout the day to end with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid optimism as traders awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S. in London.

Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies commenced on Monday - and while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the talks are "going well," there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025, the highest in three months, compared to 95.8 in April. The reading was expected to come in with a score of 95.9.

Crude oil prices were down on Tuesday amidst uncertainty over trade talks between China and the United States continued, although the outcome remains uncertain. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $0.31 to settle at $64.98 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.