Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 425 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,070-point plateau and it's looking at a red light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 217.56 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 16,070.24 after trading between 16,022.17 and 16,186.46.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.87 percent, while Mega Financial skidded 1.11 percent, CTBC Financial declined 1.16 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 1.29 percent, First Financial lost 2.05 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.83 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.13 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 4.63 percent, Largan Precision sank 2.04 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.49 percent, MediaTek surrendered 1.99 percent, Formosa Plastic plummeted 3.38 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement shed 0.93 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide February figures for export orders and unemployment later today. In January, export orders skyrocketed 49.3 percent on year and the jobless rate came in at 3.75 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.