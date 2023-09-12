Taiwan Shares May Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 350 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,570-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and plastic and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 139.76 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 16,572.71 after trading between 16,422.91 and 16,579.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial perked 0.21 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.97 percent, CTBC Financial and E Sun Financial both added 0.41 percent, First Financial collected 0.56 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 1.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.63 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.38 percent, Largan Precision soared 2.50 percent, Catcher Technology surged 2.23 percent, MediaTek accelerated 1.96 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.30 percent, Novatek Microelectronics strengthened 1.28 percent, Nan Ya Plastics climbed 1.03 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.50 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 1.17 percent, China Steel gained 0.19 percent and Formosa Plastics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, rallied midday and then finished under water.

The Dow dipped 17.73 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 34,645.99, while the NASDAQ tumbled 144.28 points or 1.04 percent to close at 13,773.61 and the S&P 500 sank 25.56 points or 0.57 percent to end at 4,461.90.

The lower close on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 93.0 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged.

A steep drop by shares of Oracle (ORCL) weighed on the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the software giant plunging by 13.5 percent after the company reported weaker than expected fiscal first quarter revenues and provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Oil prices moved sharply higher on Tuesday to a 10-month closing high after the monthly report from (OPEC) showed the oil market may be a lot tighter than initially thought. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended higher by $1.55 or 1.8 percent at $88.84 a barrel.

