Taiwan Shares May Get A Lift From Bargain Hunters

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned back into the red again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 220 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,430-point plateau and it may bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with coronavirus concerns warring with bargain hunting after heavy selling in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 106.61 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 11,433.62 after trading between 11,415.47 and 11,567.09.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial lost 1.07 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.56 percent, First Financial fell 0.42 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.85 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.09 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.89 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.46 percent, Largan Precision sank 1.08 percent, Catcher Technology declined 1.38 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.92 percent, Asia Cement was down 1.23 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 1.17 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed - eventually ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 123.77 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,957.59, while the NASDAQ rose 15.16 points or 0.17 percent to 8,980.77 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.38 percent to 3,116.39.

Traders went bargain hunting early in the day, attempting to spark a rebound on Wall Street, but lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that slows global economic growth kept buying interest subdued.

The pullback by stocks coincided with a rebound by treasuries, which recovered from an early move to the downside and climbed into positive territory. As a result of the rebound by treasuries, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the session at a new record closing low.

Traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, on rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.17 or 2.3 percent at $48.73 a barrel.

