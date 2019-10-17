Taiwan Shares May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 300 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,185-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index added 24.05 points or 0.22 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,186.88 after moving as low as 11,131.45.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.49 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.95 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.11 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.01 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.93 percent, Largan Precision gained 0.46 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.36 percent, MediaTek soared 3.06 percent, Asia Cement jumped 1.52 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.25 percent, Formosa Plastic gathered 0.73 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

