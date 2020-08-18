Taiwan Shares May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 285 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,870-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following heavy profit taking among the technology stocks, tempered by support from the cement companies and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 83.97 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 12,872.14 after trading between 12,840.25 and 12,981.58.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.25 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.51 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.12 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.48 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.46 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation eased 0.21 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.50 percent, Largan Precision plunged 4.74 percent, MediaTek cratered 9.93 percent, Asia Cement spiked 1.88 percent, Taiwan Cement climbed 1.50 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.12 percent and Catcher Technology and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

