Taiwan Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock markets has moved higher in two straight sessions, climbing nearly 150 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,600-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 74.18 points or 0.64 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,599.78 after trading as low as 11,532.97.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.47 percent, while Mega Financial gained 0.49 percent, CTBC Financial increased 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.66 percent, First Financial advanced 0.88 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 0.92 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.30 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.40 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.44 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.11 percent, MediaTek shed 0.59 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.22 percent, Taiwan Cement accelerated 0.96 percent, Formosa Plastic added 0.62 percent and Formosa Chemical and Catcher Technology were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.