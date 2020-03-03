Taiwan Shares Likely To Head South On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had skidded almost 370 points or 3.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,325-point plateau although predicted to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising concerns over the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 157.26 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 11,327.72 after trading between 11,279.86 and 11,390.24.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.76 percent, while Mega Financial gained 0.94 percent, CTBC Financial increased 1.35 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.46 percent, First Financial added 1.29 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.52 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 2.09 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 1.64 percent, Hon Hai Precision perked 2.27 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 4.57 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.43 percent, MediaTek gathered 2.48 percent, Asia Cement tumbled 1.82 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.95 percent and Formosa Plastic perked 1.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 785.91 points or 2.94 percent to end at 25,917.41, while the NASDAQ lost 268.08 points or 2.99 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P fell 86.86 points or 2.81 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and allies will deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.9 percent at $47.18 a barrel, after having peaking at $48.66 at one point.

