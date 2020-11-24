Taiwan Shares Expected To Recover On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after halting the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,800-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is strong on continued optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 13,807.13 after trading between 13,798.32 and 13,951.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.48 percent, while Mega Financial declined 1.35 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.51 percent, Fubon Financial surrendered 1.21 percent, First Financial slid 0.46 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.59 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.91 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation surged 4.95 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.09 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.88 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.26 percent, MediaTek eased 0.13 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.35 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.91 percent and Taiwan Cement dipped 0.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending in the green for the second straight day.

The Dow soared 454.97 points or 1.54 percent to finish at a record 30,046.24, while the NASDAQ jumped 156.15 points or 1.31 percent to end at 12,036.79 and the S&P 500 advanced 57.82 points or 1.62 percent to close at 3,635.41.

The spike on Wall Street came in reaction to confirmation about President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, removing some of the uncertainty surrounding the election.

Recent encouraging updates on the coronavirus vaccine front continued to aid sentiment in the face of continued spikes in new cases across the country.

Also, the market appeared to be hoping that a new administration at White House will decide on a fiscal stimulus soon and begin efforts to put the economy back on track.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday and lifted the most active futures contract to their highest close since March thank to easing concerns about energy demand on upbeat updates on potential coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January spiked $1.85 or 4.3 percent at $44.91 a barrel.

