Taiwan Shares Expected To Head South On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 290 points or 2.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,940-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index advanced 58.80 points or 0.54 percent to finish at the daily high of 10,938.27 after trading as low as 10,828.93.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.13 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.76 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.61 percent, E Sun Financial gained 1.12 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 1.94 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.07 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.48 percent, MediaTek soared 3.19 percent, Formosa Plastic skidded 1.62 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.57 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.12 percent and Mega Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

