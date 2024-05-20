Taiwan Semiconductor's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,770 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,478,820.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $155.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Taiwan Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Taiwan Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $45.8 $44.75 $45.0 $110.00 $450.0K 68.8K 300 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $44.95 $44.75 $44.75 $110.00 $447.5K 68.8K 500 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $44.85 $44.55 $44.7 $110.00 $447.0K 68.8K 200 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.85 $9.1 $9.1 $155.00 $45.5K 2.5K 50 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.85 $12.75 $12.85 $150.00 $30.8K 1.9K 110

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with almost 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor With a volume of 342,720, the price of TSM is down -0.3% at $151.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

