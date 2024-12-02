Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $485,502, and 31 were calls, valued at $3,296,628.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $210.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.55 $14.5 $14.46 $185.00 $1.0M 15.7K 1.4K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.5 $14.4 $14.48 $185.00 $256.2K 15.7K 734 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.6 $28.95 $29.6 $165.00 $207.2K 2.4K 270 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $36.15 $35.8 $36.15 $175.00 $180.7K 662 125 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $35.25 $35.0 $35.0 $175.00 $175.0K 662 75

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,767,619, the price of TSM is up by 4.72%, reaching $193.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $240.0.

