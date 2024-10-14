Taiwan Semiconductor Unusual Options Activity For October 14

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $206,877, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,786,155.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $220.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $220.00 $852.0K 10.8K 2.2K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.45 $14.1 $14.45 $185.00 $231.2K 4.8K 186 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $20.0 $19.6 $20.0 $175.00 $149.8K 840 85 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.55 $7.5 $7.5 $190.00 $147.0K 7.8K 904 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.2 $15.05 $15.2 $185.00 $121.6K 4.8K 327

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,906,098, the price of TSM is up by 1.73%, reaching $194.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Taiwan Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

