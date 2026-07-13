Taiwan Semiconductor Reports Earnings July 16. Here's What to Watch.

Key Points

TSMC reports second-quarter results on July 16.

The chipmaker's revenue, margins, and spending plans will offer insight into both chip demand and the overall AI boom.

The results matter for Nvidia, AMD, and Apple alike.

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Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest contract chipmaker, builds the most advanced processors on the planet for nearly everyone that matters, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple. So when it reports second-quarter results this week, its numbers will say as much about those customers as about TSMC itself.

Here's what I'll be watching, and why each figure matters well beyond Taiwan.

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Why one company's report moves the whole complex

Because TSMC manufactures the chips its customers design, its revenue is a direct measure of how many high-end processors are actually getting built, not just ordered. If Nvidia's accelerators and AMD's chips are flying out the door, it tends to show up in TSMC's factories first.

The setup is strong. In the first quarter of 2026, TSMC's revenue rose about 41% year over year to $35.9 billion, and its gross margin reached an impressive 66.2%.

Management then guided for second-quarter revenue of $39 billion to $40.2 billion, which would be roughly 32% growth from a year earlier. It has also said it expects full-year 2026 revenue to grow more than 30% in dollar terms, driven by AI and high-performance computing.

So TSMC heads into this report with real momentum. Is the AI build-out still accelerating, or is it finally starting to cool?

3 numbers to watch on July 16

First, revenue and the next forecast. Watch whether second-quarter revenue lands at the high end of guidance, and pay even closer attention to the outlook for the third quarter. A strong forecast would signal that AI-chip demand is holding up into the second half of the year. A cautious one could be the first real crack. TSMC's forecasts have been reliable, so its own view of the next quarter carries real weight.

Second, gross margin. A 66% margin is remarkable for a company that runs factories, and it reflects genuine pricing power. But TSMC is ramping its cutting-edge 2-nanometer process, and brand-new manufacturing nodes are expensive early on. If margins hold near current levels, it tells you TSMC can manage early node costs without much margin pressure. Apple is reportedly expected to have its next iPHone chips built on that 2-nanometer process.

Third, the 2026 capital-spending plan. This may be the most important number of all. TSMC spent about $11 billion on capital expenditures in the first quarter alone, and its full-year plan is the industry's clearest signal of how much AI capacity is on the way.

That budget now runs into the tens of billions of dollars a year, rivaling the biggest spenders in all of tech. If management raises the outlook again, it is effectively betting that demand keeps climbing for years to come. If it holds the line, that caution would ripple across every AI chip stock.

Put it together, and TSMC's report is really a status check on the entire AI trade. Nvidia and AMD can't sell chips TSMC doesn't build, and Apple's next iPhone reportedly leans on TSMC's newest process. So, in a very real sense, TSMC's factories are the bottleneck for the whole AI hardware supply chain.

Strong numbers and a confident spending plan would reassure investors that the boom has room to run. Weak ones would land on the whole group at once.

So how should investors approach the stock heading into the report? Carefully. I wouldn't buy or sell TSMC on a two-day move around an earnings report, and predicting which way a single quarter breaks is a losing game.

But there's a bigger picture worth keeping in mind. At about $437 as of this writing, roughly 22 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, TSMC isn't valued nearly as aggressively as some of the AI names that depend on it. And it even pays a modest dividend, a rarity among AI-exposed chip stocks.

For long-term investors, TSMC looks like one of the more reasonable ways to own the AI build-out. July 16 is simply a chance to check whether the thesis is still on track, and I'll be watching the capital-spending line first.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.