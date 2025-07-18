Taiwan Semiconductor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2.47 (EPS), which increased 60.7% year over year. TSM’s second-quarter EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 4.2%.

TSM reported net revenues of $30.07 billion, up 44.4% year over year. TSM’s second-quarter revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

TSM’s Financials in Detail

TSM’s revenue distribution by platform consists of high-performance computing, smartphone, Internet of Things, automotive, digital consumer electronics and Other segments, which contributed 60%, 27%, 5%, 5%, 1% and 2%, respectively, in the second quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

Wafer revenues by technology account for 3nm, 5nm, 7nm, 16/20nm, 28nm, 40/45nm, 65nm, 90nm, 0.11/0.13um, 0.15/0.18um and 0.25um and above products. In the second quarter, the largest contribution to wafer revenues was from 5nm technology, accounting for 36% of the total.

This was followed by 3nm at 24% and 7nm at 14%. The 16/20nm and 28nm nodes each contributed 7%, while 40/45nm and 0.15/0.18um technologies both made up 3% of the revenues. Contributions from 65nm and 0.11/0.13um technologies were 3% and 2%, respectively. The 90nm node accounted for 1% and revenues from 0.25um and above were negligible at 0%.

Geographically, North America was the dominant contributor to net revenues, accounting for a substantial 75% of the total. China and the broader Asia Pacific region each contributed 9%, while Japan generated 4% of the revenues. The EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) had the smallest share, contributing just 3%.

TSM’s gross margin was 58.6%, which expanded 540 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. TSM’s operating margin of 49.6% expanded 710 bps year over year. TSM’s net profit margin was 42.7%, which expanded 590 basis points.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of TSM

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalent balances and investments in Marketable Financial Instruments were $90.36 billion, down from $81.4 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Inventories were $10.43 billion in the second quarter compared with $8.84 billion in first-quarter 2025. Accounts receivable increased to $8.08 billion from $7.35 billion in the previous quarter.

The long-term debt was $34.73 billion at the end of the quarter, which changed marginally from the previous quarter’s $34.08 billion. TSM posted a free cash flow of NT$199.85 billion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, TSM stated that it expects revenues to range between US$31.8 billion and US$33.0 billion, based on its current business outlook.

The company also noted that, assuming an exchange rate of one U.S. dollar to 29.0 New Taiwan dollars, it anticipates a gross profit margin between 55.5% and 57.5% and an operating profit margin in the range of 45.5-47.5%. For the entirety of 2025, TSM expects revenues to increase approximately 30% in U.S. dollars.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, TSM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ACI Worldwide ACIW, Adobe ADBE and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. ACIW, ADBE and AEIS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ACIW shares have lost 14.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, implying growth of 7.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ADBE shares have lost 18.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $20.63 per share in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%.

AEIS shares have gained 20.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS’ full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.16 per share, implying a rise of 39% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.