Taiwan Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 74 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,396,628 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $4,010,314.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $230.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $180.00 $350.0K 13.0K 590 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.8 $10.75 $10.75 $170.00 $221.4K 4.3K 264 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.15 $10.1 $10.1 $170.00 $145.4K 5.9K 333 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.05 $6.95 $7.05 $180.00 $141.0K 13.0K 1.2K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.58 $140.00 $128.7K 4.9K 150

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 12,810,722, with TSM's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $169.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $250.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $250. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.