Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.04, changing hands as low as $116.84 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSM's low point in its 52 week range is $107.58 per share, with $145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.00.

