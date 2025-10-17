Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Announced Big News for Nvidia Stockholders

Key Points

Nvidia is the biggest AI chip designer, and TSMC manufactures these high-powered chips.

Both of these companies have benefited from demand for these chips in recent years.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has hit it out of the park quarter after quarter when reporting earnings, but that hasn't made investors blasé about the artificial intelligence (AI) giant's next update. Instead, investors wait with just as much anticipation each time around -- and even wonder if, this time, they'll see a slowdown in what's been a whirlwind growth story.

As investors count the days until the next report -- and in this case, it's set for Nov. 19 -- they look for clues about Nvidia's AI business, one that's generated record revenue in recent years. Nvidia, as the world's biggest AI chip designer, delivered $130 billion in revenue in the latest fiscal year -- that's compared to $27 billion just two years earlier.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Now, one particular clue -- and one investors truly can count on -- comes from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), a key Nvidia partner. TSMC, the world's largest chip manufacturer, just announced big news for Nvidia stockholders.

How Nvidia and TSMC work together

Before we get to this fantastic news, though, we'll take a quick look at Nvidia's business and how the company works with TSMC. Nvidia for many years built its business around designing chips for the gaming market, but as AI surfaced as a growth opportunity, the company turned its attention there. And, as they say, the rest is history.

Today, Nvidia dominates this market with its high-powered chips as well as related products and services from enterprise software to networking systems. This has helped earnings and the stock price soar -- Nvidia shares have climbed more than 1,100% over the past five years.

It's important to note that though Nvidia is a chip designer, it's not a chipmaker. Nvidia doesn't actually manufacture its AI chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), and instead turns to TSMC for that job. TSMC has more than 500 customers across segments of the market, including the world's chip leaders -- from Nvidia to Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices.

A deep look at the industry

On top of this, since the actual production of advanced chips becomes more and more complex with each chip innovation, TSMC starts work with customers two to three years prior to a new project. "Therefore, we probably get the deepest and widest look possible in the industry," CEO C.C. Wei said during the company'searnings callthis week.

All of this means TSMC has a very clear picture of what's happening in today's AI market and what lies ahead. And this brings me to the news the company delivered this week -- news that's a big deal for Nvidia stockholders.

TSMC reported a 39% increase in profit and a 30% increase in revenue in the recent quarter, beating analysts' estimates. Importantly, Wei said TSMC continues to see a "strong outlook" from customers and "received very strong signals from our customers' customers. ... Our conviction in the AI megatrend is strengthening." Wei added that semiconductor demand "will continue to be very fundamental."

Confirming the trend

All of this is incredible news for Nvidia's shareholders as it confirms the trends the chip designer has spoken of in recent quarters and its prediction for growth in demand. In Nvidia's most recent earnings report, back in August, CEO Jensen Huang predicted that AI infrastructure spending may jump to $4 trillion by 2030. TSMC's report this past week offers us reason to be optimistic about that possibility and suggests that Nvidia is already starting to reap the rewards.

As customers seek GPUs, chip designers must turn to TSMC for production -- and it's likely that TSMC's revenue gains reflect demand for Nvidia's chips since Nvidia is the market leader.

All of this means there's reason for investors to be optimistic about Nvidia's upcoming earnings report and the messages it will deliver regarding future demand for its GPUs. That's incredible news for Nvidia stockholders -- and makes the stock a great one to buy and hold today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.