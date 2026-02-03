Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TWSE:2330) Price Target Increased by 12.96% to 2,220.76

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TWSE:2330) has been revised to NT$2,220.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.96% from the prior estimate of NT$1,966.02 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,279.67 to a high of NT$3,181.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from the latest reported closing price of NT$1,765.00 / share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This is an decrease of 138 owner(s) or 17.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2330 is 5.33%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.10% to 3,068,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 351,696K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341,543K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 30.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 321,533K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307,464K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 25.84% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 185,218K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188,080K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 18.04% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 133,171K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,081K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 14.31% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 125,743K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,914K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 23.07% over the last quarter.

