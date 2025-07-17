Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Opinions on Q2 2025 Earnings Results

Recent discussions on X about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have centered around the company's strong Q2 2025 earnings results, which showed significant year-over-year revenue growth and a notable increase in earnings per share. Many users have highlighted the firm's robust performance, driven by high demand for AI and high-performance computing solutions, as well as its advancements in cutting-edge 3nm technology. The buzz reflects optimism about the company’s continued dominance in the semiconductor foundry space.

Additionally, there’s considerable chatter about TSM’s guidance for the upcoming quarter, with several posts noting expectations of sustained growth amidst a favorable market environment. Some have pointed to the stock’s recent price surge as evidence of strong investor confidence, though concerns about potential institutional pullbacks linger in the conversation. The dialogue remains dynamic as stakeholders weigh the implications of global demand trends on TSM’s future trajectory.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $250,000 on 06/25.

on 06/25. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28.

on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,327 institutional investors add shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company stock to their portfolio, and 1,012 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Simon Coles from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 06/03/2025

