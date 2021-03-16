Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.354 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.43% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $119.08, representing a -16.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.20 and a 178.88% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.
TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.7%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:
- Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (IQM)
- Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FRDM with an increase of 32.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 7.34%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.