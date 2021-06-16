Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.356 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $119.45, the dividend yield is 1.19%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $119.45, representing a -16% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.20 and a 116.13% increase over the 52 week low of $55.27.
TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.06%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:
- Alpha Architect ETF Trust (TSM)
- VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (TSM)
- JPMorgan International Growth ETF (TSM)
- Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (TSM)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (TSM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 2.9% over the last 100 days. FRDM has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 7.16%.
