Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.392 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $116.29, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $116.29, representing a -18.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.20 and a 13% increase over the 52 week low of $102.91.

TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.71%, compared to an industry average of 22.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tsm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM)

Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS)

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 15.75% over the last 100 days. FRDM has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 7.66%.

