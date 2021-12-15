Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.392 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $116.29, the dividend yield is 1.35%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $116.29, representing a -18.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.20 and a 13% increase over the 52 week low of $102.91.
TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.71%, compared to an industry average of 22.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tsm Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:
- Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM)
- Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS)
- JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)
- Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 15.75% over the last 100 days. FRDM has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 7.66%.
