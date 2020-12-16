Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.349 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.09, the dividend yield is 1.33%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $105.09, representing a -2.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.84 and a 146.11% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.
TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 61.63%, compared to an industry average of 61.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:
- JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 36.74% over the last 100 days. JIG has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 4.75%.
