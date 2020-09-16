Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.6% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.85, the dividend yield is 1.54%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $85.85, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.79 and a 101.05% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.
TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.81%, compared to an industry average of 45.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ADRE with an increase of 35.07% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 5.71%.
