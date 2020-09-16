Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.6% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.85, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSM was $85.85, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.79 and a 101.05% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.

TSM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports TSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.81%, compared to an industry average of 45.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ADRE with an increase of 35.07% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of TSM at 5.71%.

