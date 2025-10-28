Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:TSFA) Price Target Increased by 20.89% to 306.87

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:TSFA) has been revised to € 306,87 / share. This is an increase of 20.89% from the prior estimate of € 253,84 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 220,92 to a high of € 380,66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.77% from the latest reported closing price of € 197,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSFA is 1.08%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 994,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 38,280K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,524K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSFA by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,760K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSFA by 26.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,541K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSFA by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 25,625K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,457K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSFA by 25.34% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,928K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSFA by 31.59% over the last quarter.

