Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TSM) Price Target Increased by 22.00% to 131.95

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TSM) has been revised to 131.95 / share. This is an increase of 22.00% from the prior estimate of 108.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 112.47 to a high of 139.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of 129.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 1.47%, a decrease of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 2,187,913K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325,930K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 1.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 224,018K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 4.75% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 149,854K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 7.92% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 122,949K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,323K shares, representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 4.58% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 105,625K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,490K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Background Information



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company.

