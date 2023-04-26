Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.16, changing hands as low as $81.21 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSM's low point in its 52 week range is $59.43 per share, with $106.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.09.
