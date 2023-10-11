Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TSM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.78, changing hands as high as $91.84 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSM's low point in its 52 week range is $59.43 per share, with $110.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.53.

