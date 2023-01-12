Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TSM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.77, changing hands as high as $86.68 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSM's low point in its 52 week range is $59.43 per share, with $145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.96.
