Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (TSM) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 102.52

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (NYSE:TSM) has been revised to 102.52 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of 91.74 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.13 to a high of 110.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from the latest reported closing price of 97.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 0.93%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 1,016,002K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 43,026K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,995K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,261K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,729K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 88.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,115K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,673K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 30,637K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,563K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,794K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company.

