Taiwan Semiconductor Is Riding the 5G Wave to the Bank

Microchip manufacturing foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) reported third-quarter results last week, sporting 11% growth on both the top and bottom lines. The results were better than your average Wall Street analyst was expecting, thanks to a rising tide of chips destined for 5G devices.
Let's have a closer look at Taiwan Semi's latest report.
Taiwan Semiconductor's third-quarter results by the numbers
|Metric
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2018
|Change
|Net revenue
|$9.40 billion
|$8.49 billion
|11%
|Net income
|$3.24 billion
|$2.90 billion
|12%
|GAAP earnings per diluted American depositary receipt (ADR)
|$0.62
|$0.56
|11%
Data source: Taiwan Semiconductor. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. One ADR equals five ordinary shares of Taiwan Semi on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
What's up with Taiwan Semiconductor?
- The analyst consensus had called for earnings near $0.60 per ADR on revenue in the neighborhood of $9.2 billion. Management explained the strong results with surprisingly strong demand for 7-nanometer chips used in premium smartphones and high-performance computing.
- Leading-edge 7nm chips accounted for 27% of total sales in the third quarter, up from 11% a year earlier and 21% in the second quarter.
- Orders from China stood for 20% of total sales, up from 17% in the previous quarter and 15% in the year-ago period. North American orders stopped at 60% of revenues, down from 62% in the third quarter of 2018.
Image source: Getty Images.
Color commentary from CEO C.C. Wei
Taiwan Semi's management said 5G phones should account for roughly 15% of global phone sales in 2020. That's up from the company's previous forecast of high-single-digit percentages, or roughly double the projection issued six months ago. CEO C.C. Wei also took a minute on the earnings call to sketch out how 5G networking should drive a general surge in demand for microchips over the next few years.
"5G will drive AI [artificial intelligence] applications and bring many benefits to the market," Wei said. "Performance will be greatly improved with data transmission speed up to 10 [times] faster as compared to 4G network. In addition, 5G latency will have about a 90% reduction as compared to 4G, allowing for real-time response and control. The benefit from 5G will unlock new use cases such as AR, VR, real-time translation, and high-quality gaming, to name a few."
All of that is good news for Taiwan Semi, because 5G devices will often require the high-margin 7nm manufacturing technology. Rising sales in that category will support generous gross margin and a stronger bottom line.
Is Taiwan Semi a buy today?
Taiwan Semi is firing on all cylinders at the moment, despite a sluggish smartphone market and high-level trade wars slowing down the international economy. The stock has gained a market-stomping 25% over the past 52 weeks but still trades at a fairly reasonable 34 times trailing or 18 times forward earnings. Add in a generous 3.3% dividend yield at today's prices, and you get a tasty blend of growth and value in a single stock.
10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*
David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.
*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019
Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.