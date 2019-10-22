Taiwan Semiconductor Is Riding the 5G Wave to the Bank

Microchip manufacturing foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) reported third-quarter results last week, sporting 11% growth on both the top and bottom lines. The results were better than your average Wall Street analyst was expecting, thanks to a rising tide of chips destined for 5G devices.

Let's have a closer look at Taiwan Semi's latest report.

Taiwan Semiconductor's third-quarter results by the numbers

Metric Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Net revenue $9.40 billion $8.49 billion 11% Net income $3.24 billion $2.90 billion 12% GAAP earnings per diluted American depositary receipt (ADR) $0.62 $0.56 11%

Data source: Taiwan Semiconductor. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. One ADR equals five ordinary shares of Taiwan Semi on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

What's up with Taiwan Semiconductor?

The analyst consensus had called for earnings near $0.60 per ADR on revenue in the neighborhood of $9.2 billion. Management explained the strong results with surprisingly strong demand for 7-nanometer chips used in premium smartphones and high-performance computing.

Leading-edge 7nm chips accounted for 27% of total sales in the third quarter, up from 11% a year earlier and 21% in the second quarter.

Orders from China stood for 20% of total sales, up from 17% in the previous quarter and 15% in the year-ago period. North American orders stopped at 60% of revenues, down from 62% in the third quarter of 2018.

Color commentary from CEO C.C. Wei

Taiwan Semi's management said 5G phones should account for roughly 15% of global phone sales in 2020. That's up from the company's previous forecast of high-single-digit percentages, or roughly double the projection issued six months ago. CEO C.C. Wei also took a minute on the earnings call to sketch out how 5G networking should drive a general surge in demand for microchips over the next few years.

"5G will drive AI [artificial intelligence] applications and bring many benefits to the market," Wei said. "Performance will be greatly improved with data transmission speed up to 10 [times] faster as compared to 4G network. In addition, 5G latency will have about a 90% reduction as compared to 4G, allowing for real-time response and control. The benefit from 5G will unlock new use cases such as AR, VR, real-time translation, and high-quality gaming, to name a few."

All of that is good news for Taiwan Semi, because 5G devices will often require the high-margin 7nm manufacturing technology. Rising sales in that category will support generous gross margin and a stronger bottom line.

Is Taiwan Semi a buy today?

Taiwan Semi is firing on all cylinders at the moment, despite a sluggish smartphone market and high-level trade wars slowing down the international economy. The stock has gained a market-stomping 25% over the past 52 weeks but still trades at a fairly reasonable 34 times trailing or 18 times forward earnings. Add in a generous 3.3% dividend yield at today's prices, and you get a tasty blend of growth and value in a single stock.

