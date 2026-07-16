Taiwan Semiconductor Commits To Investing Another $100 Billion In The United States

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor just announced an additional $100 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor fabrication plants.

The company's Arizona fabs produce some of its most advanced microchips.

The move signals a long-term bet on the future of AI.

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Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), the world’s biggest semiconductor company and the sixth-largest company in the world by market cap, just made two huge announcements.

The first announcement, which is dominating the press, is news of its Q2 earnings report, issued Thursday, in which it crushed estimates with a 77.4% year-over-year jump in profits to NT$706.6 billion (about $21.9 billion).

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But the second announcement could be even more important for investors.

Image source: Taiwan Semiconductor.

Another $100 billion

In its earnings announcement, Taiwan Semiconductor Chairman C.C. Wei announced the company is putting some of its record profits to work in the U.S. by committing an additional $100 billion to its previously announced investment in Arizona.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s not Taiwan Semiconductor’s first $100 billion increase to its U.S. investment. In 2020, the company initially announced plans to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in Arizona. But in March 2025, massive demand for AI chips prompted the company to increase that commitment by $100 billion, to $165 billion.

This latest investment adds another $100 billion on top of that, bringing Taiwan Semiconductor’s total investment in Arizona to $265 billion.

Phase 1 of the Arizona project, a 4-nanometer chip fabrication facility (fab), began production in 2025, with two additional fabs expected to begin production in 2027 and 2029. Before Thursday’s announcement, a total of six fabs and two advanced packaging facilities were planned for the site.

Citing “strong multi-year demand from our leading U.S. customers,” Wei said the additional $100 billion would allow the company to build “several or more” additional fabs for mass production of 2-nanometer chips, plus additional advanced packaging facilities.

Why it’s important

In the near term, Taiwan Semiconductor’s additional investment is likely to keep it and its home country on good terms with the Trump Administration. The company’s $100 billion commitment to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint in 2025 appears to have been a major factor in persuading the Trump Administration to cap tariffs on Taiwanese goods at 15%. This major new investment should help keep additional tariffs off the table.

It also underscores how important the company’s most advanced chips are to its success. According to Taiwan Semiconductor’s earnings report, sales of “advanced technologies” chips – 7-nanometers or smaller – now bring in 77% of the company’s revenue.

The Arizona facility’s fabs are all slated to produce chips in this category. Phase 2, which is set to begin production in late 2027, will produce the 3-nanometer chips that currently account for 30% of Taiwan Semiconductor’s revenue.

This advanced technologies-heavy product mix resulted in a net profit margin of 55.6% for Taiwan Semiconductor in Q2. That’s an almost unheard-of number for a manufacturing company. So bringing more production online in this category seems likely to pay off for the company and its shareholders... assuming demand persists.

Image source: Getty Images.

A long-term bet

The biggest takeaway for investors is that Taiwan Semiconductor clearly doesn’t expect demand for AI chips to slow down anytime soon.

In Q2, 66% of the company’s revenue came from “high-performance computing” products (many of which are also “advanced technologies” chips). These products are required to run the performance-intensive workloads required by AI. That statistic might worry some investors, because if AI demand dries up, two-thirds of the company’s revenue could be at risk.

Building a new semiconductor fab, though, is a lengthy process. In Arizona, Phase 1 was announced in 2020 and began production in 2024. Phases 2 and 3 were announced in 2022 and are slated to begin production in 2027 and 2029. So it seems likely to take at least four to seven years to complete these newly announced fabs.

In other words, Taiwan Semiconductor thinks that demand for its most advanced chips will remain strong enough to warrant additional fabrication facilities well into the 2030s, and it’s willing to make a $100 billion bet on that outcome. That’s a strong indication that an investment in Taiwan Semiconductor should continue to pay off for investors over the long term.

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John Bromels has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.