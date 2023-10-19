Taiwan Semiconductor Climbs After Q3 Revenues Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the third quarter revenues were above analysts' estimates. The company reported a decline in third revenues to $17.28 billion, however, that was above the Street estimates of $17.07 billion for the quarter.

Currently, shares are at $93.87, up 4.73 percent from the previous close of $89.60 on a volume of 8,911,156.

