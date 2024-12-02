Taiwan Semi call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Taiwan Semi with 26,767 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.96%. 12/6 weekly 200 calls and Dec-24 200 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.53. Earnings are expected on January 16th.

