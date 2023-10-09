Taiwan seeks 'peaceful coexistence' with China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan seeks "peaceful coexistence" with China with free and unrestricted interaction between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday in her national day speech.

"We are willing to take the Taiwan public consensus as a basis, conditioned with dignity and reciprocity, and with a process of democratic dialogue, to develop with the Beijing authorities a mutually acceptable foundation for interaction and a path to peaceful coexistence," she said.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

