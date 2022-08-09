Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

US Markets
Taiwan's national security officials want to force Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal will definitely not go through, FT reported, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues. (https://on.ft.com/3A8mzuM)

