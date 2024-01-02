Taiwan says three Chinese balloons flew across the island

Recasts, adds details from Taiwan defence ministry

TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Three Chinese balloons flew across Taiwan island on Tuesday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said, the first time it has reported them crossing the island since reporting a spate of such balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait starting last month.

The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February 2023 when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. China claims the island as its own territory.

Taiwan's defence ministry has since last month reported several instances of Chinese balloons flying over the sensitive Taiwan Strait, then crossing airspace to the island's north before vanishing.

The balloons then disappeared at various points, the ministry added.

It did not say what it thought the balloons were used for, but the ministry has previously said it believed they were mostly for weather monitoring.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

