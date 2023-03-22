US Markets

Taiwan says president's meeting with US House speaker still being arranged

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN HAMACHER

March 22, 2023 — 09:55 pm EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Thursday that President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States is still in the process of being arranged.

Wu made the comment in response to a question from a lawmaker in parliament about Tsai's visit to the U.S. and Central America which starts next week.

She is expected to meet McCarthy in Los Angles on the last leg of her trip.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.