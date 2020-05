Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meeting

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government has "not yet" received an invitation to take part in this month's meeting of the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

However, the government will strive "until the last moment" to participate as an observer, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.

Taiwan's lack of membership at the WHO, due to China's objections which considers the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

