Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meeting

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BEN BLANCHARD

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government has "not yet" received an invitation to take part in this month's meeting of the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

However, the government will strive "until the last moment" to participate as an observer, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.

Taiwan's lack of membership at the WHO, due to China's objections which considers the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus.

