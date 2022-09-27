Taiwan says it needs to be cautious on market stabilisation measures

Contributor
Emily Chan Reuters
Published

Taiwan needs to give cautious consideration to market stabilisation measures as they are a "double-edged sword", the head of its financial regulator said on Tuesday, pointing to the past "extreme" step of limiting short-selling.

TAIPEI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to give cautious consideration to market stabilisation measures as they are a "double-edged sword", the head of its financial regulator said on Tuesday, pointing to the past "extreme" step of limiting short-selling.

Taiwan's benchmark stock index .TWII is down 24% so far this year, hit by concerns its export-dependent economy will be impacted by a slowdown in major markets China, the United States and Europe as well as tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

The head of Taiwan's stock stabilisation fund said on Monday they were paying close attention to market conditions and will take "effective" counter-measures.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Financial Supervisory Commission chairman Thomas Huang described market stabilisation steps as a "double-edged sword": while they might help stock prices, they could affect liquidity and so caution was needed.

"Previously the most extreme step was limiting short-selling, or to raise the cost of short-selling," he said.

While reassuring investors, there also has to be liquidity in the market, Huang added.

Thus the timing of market support measures is a very important consideration, he said.

The market closed up 0.4% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More