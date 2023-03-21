US Markets

Taiwan says it has contigency plans for any moves by China during president's overseas visit

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

March 21, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry has contigency plans for any moves by China during Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's overseas visit, Deputy Defence Minister Po Horng-huei told reporters ahead of a parliament session on Wednesday.

Tsai will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-U.S. tensions, but Taipei's government would not confirm a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

