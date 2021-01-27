US Markets

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

Contributors
Jeanny Kao Reuters
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday she had met with senior executives of four major Taiwanese chipmakers who told her they were willing to prioritise supplies for auto makers amid a global shortage of chips for the industry.

Wang told reporters that the chipmakers said they were willing to increase capacity to supply auto chips as much as they could and negotiate with other clients to put supplies for auto chips first.

But she said the chip shortage issue will take time to resolve.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee, writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

