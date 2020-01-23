Taiwan says Chinese air force passes to island's south in drills

Chinese air force planes passed through the narrow Bashi Channel to the south of Taiwan on a long-range exercise on Thursday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, the first such drills near the island publicised since Taiwan held elections this month.
