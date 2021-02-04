Taiwan says auto chip shortage not a main topic for coming U.S. meeting

TAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday the global shortage of auto chips will not be a main topic for a meeting with the United States on Friday.

The State Department has said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations Matt Murray would take part in the meeting. It will be the most senior announced exchange between Taiwan and the Biden administration so far.

