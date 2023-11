TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that an Australian warship had sailed through sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The ship, which it did not name, entered the strait on Thursday and sailed in a southerly direction, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard;editing by Diane Craft)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.