Taiwan says 12 Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Twelve Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues its military activities near the island.

