Taiwan says 11 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 29, 2023 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, June 30 (Reuters) - Eleven Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning, an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

A total of 24 Chinese war planes including fighter jets and bombers were spotted near Taiwan on Friday morning from around 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding five Chinese battleships also joined a "joint war readiness patrol."

Taiwan sent aircraft and ships to warn away the Chinese activities, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.

